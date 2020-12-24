Olympia man accused of indecent exposure after incident outside Lacey area laundromat

Stock photo Getty Images

A 31-year-old Olympia man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and other crimes after an incident outside a Lacey area laundromat on Tuesday.

The man appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Wednesday. The court found probable cause to charge Calvin S. Evans with indecent exposure with sexual motivation and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, and set bail at $20,000, according to court records.

The records provide the following account:

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7200 block of Martin Way East on Tuesday after a woman reported a man had grabbed her and attempted to rub his penis on her. The man was later detained in a 7-Eleven parking lot at Martin Way and Hensley Road Northeast.

The 35-year-old woman said she had exited the laundromat and was walking east on the strip mall sidewalk when the man passed her, grabbed her butt, then began following her. She entered a business to get help, but the man followed and was “right up on me,” she said.

When she turned around, the man attempted to touch her with his erect penis. She began to scream and call for police and he left the building.

The woman later identified the man after he had been detained in the parking lot. The man denied any wrongdoing.

The suspect has a previous conviction for the same type of crime, court records show.

Arraignment is set for Jan. 5.