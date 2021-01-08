Teen accused of fatally shooting father at their Lakewood home

A stranger offered a mother $1,500 for her 2-year-old child in Shoreline, Washington, but she got his phone number and email “in case she changed her mind” and gave them to police. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 17-year-old boy shot and killed his father Thursday at the family’s Lakewood home, police said.

It was just before 5 p.m. when the teenager called 911 to report the death in the 9600 block of Sales Road SW.

He initially told officers he returned home after walking to a nearby fast food restaurant and found his father dead.

Eventually, the teen told detectives he “felt trapped with no way out” after earlier arguing with his father and getting into a minor physical fight, according to a Lakewood police news release.

“The son told detectives he had been thinking of shooting his father all day and grabbed a firearm that was in the residence when his father went into a bedroom,” the release said.

He allegedly shot his father from behind as his father was sitting in a chair putting on a pair of shoes.

The 40-year-old victim has not been publicly identified.

The teen was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is expected to be charged today.

Police say the teen disabled the family’s camera system in the house and searched the internet on how to “manipulate a firearm.”

The gun used in the shooting was found hidden in the home, police said.