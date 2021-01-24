Woman arrested after man was shot in the leg during a domestic dispute in Tumwater

A woman was taken into custody after she reportedly shot a man in the leg during a domestic dispute in Tumwater, according to a spokeswoman for Tumwater police.

A man and a woman, both thought to be in their 40s, began arguing at a home in the 1900 block of 79th Avenue Southeast late Saturday night, police spokeswoman Laura Wohl said.

The argument moved into the bedroom, then became physical. The woman decided to leave and began packing her belongings, including a handgun that police say she ultimately used to shoot the man in the thigh.

Her adult son reported the incident to police, Wohl said.

The man left the home to drive himself to the hospital, but eventually was stopped by police who called for an ambulance. The man has since been released from the hospital, Wohl said.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, domestic violence.