Lacey police looking for male suspect after robbery outside McDonald’s Sunday night

Lacey police are looking for a robbery suspect following an incident outside a McDonald’s restaurant Sunday night.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast about 9:15 p.m. where they learned an employee had been robbed outside the business, Sgt. Shannon Barnes said Monday.

The employee told officers two men approached him and asked for a cigarette and then walked away, Barnes said. Then the employee reported one of the men returned and threatened him, implying he had a gun, although any weapon remained concealed in his pocket, Barnes said.

The man stole an undisclosed amount of money from the victim, Barnes said.

The employee reported he heard gunshots after re-entering the business, although police found no evidence of shots being fired, she said. A K9 was unable to track the suspect.

The suspect is described as an older man, 5-foot-9, who was last seen wearing a blue-black jacket and a black mask wrapped around his head. Barnes thinks the man was wearing a neck gaiter.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.