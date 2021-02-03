Thurston judge sets bail at $500,000 for woman accused of murdering her own mother

Christina D’Angelo, a 47-year-old woman accused of second-degree murder, virtually attends her preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday, Feb. 1. Judge James Dixon set bail at $500,000. The Olympian

A Thurston County Superior Court judge set bail at $500,000 for a 47-year-old woman accused of killing her mother.

Sheriff deputies arrested Christina Lynne D’Angelo on suspicion of second-degree murder on Friday, Jan. 29. D’Angelo, who goes by the name Ayeshah Ibtisam, is being held at the Thurston County jail.

Judge James Dixon set the bail amount during D’Angelo’s preliminary appearance in court Monday, citing a substantial danger D’Angelo may commit a violent crime and fail to appear at court when required.

Deputy prosecuting attorney Scott Jackson said members of D’Angelo’s family told him they do not want her to be released because they fear for their safety and her own.

During the hearing, D’Angelo appeared virtually via Zoom from the jail while wearing restraints. After meeting D’Angelo in the jail, her attorney Jenna Norden requested the court order D’Angelo to undergo a mental competency evaluation, according to court documents.

However, the court has yet to sign the order while charges are still pending.

The prosecutor’s probable cause statement reconstructs law enforcement’s investigation into the death of D’Angelo’s 72-year-old mother:

Sheriff deputies said they responded to a home on the 5000 block of Sleater-Kinney Road Northeast around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The statement says D’Angelo called 911 to report her mother was either dead or dying and asked for an ambulance.

Deputies found D’Angelo just outside the home and her mother dead in the kitchen with multiple stab wounds, according to the statement.

A family member reportedly told detectives that D’Angelo was the only person in the home with D’Angelo’s mother at the time the 911 call was placed, the statement read.

D’Angelo is due back in court on Feb. 16 for her arraignment.