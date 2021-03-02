Bail set at $100,000 for man accused of stabbing woman on Martin Way Thursday

A Thurston County Superior Court Commissioner set bail at $100,000 for an Olympia man accused of stabbing a woman in Lacey last Thursday.

Olympia Police arrested Sergei Grant Snyder, 29, on suspicion of first-degree assault and disorderly conduct on Friday, according to court documents. The woman suffered a punctured lung in the encounter, which drew a large law enforcement response near the Marq on Martin Apartments complex.

Court commissioner Nathan Kortokrax found probable cause for the assault allegation during Snyder’s preliminary appearance Monday. When setting the bail amount, Kortokrax cited a substantial danger Snyder may commit a crime if released.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scott Jackson called the Thursday attack “violent” and “random” during the hearing. He said Snyder had three active warrants out from Olympia Municipal Court at the time of his arrest and he was recently convicted of harassment.

In addition to the bail amount set in Superior Court, Lacey District Court set bail at $25,000 for Snyder on an allegation of disorderly conduct.

A probable cause statement gives the following account of law enforcement’s investigation into the stabbing:

On Thursday, Lacey police responded to an assault call on Martin Way East. There, they found a wounded woman who told them an unknown man had walked up to her and stabbed her in the chest with a 4-inch kitchen blade.

The woman retained the bloodstained knife in a reusable shopping bag, the statement read. She told police she removed the knife from her chest and chased the man about 20 feet, then called the man a derogatory term as he ran away.

Emergency responders transported the woman to Providence St. Peter Hospital where her condition stabilized.

Meanwhile, Lacey police publicly released a photograph of the then-unknown assailant from surveillance footage on an Intercity Transit bus.

DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? Today, an assault with a knife occurred in the 8500 Blk. of Martin Way E. A female victim suffered injuries. Our Detectives are investigating and need help IDing the individual pictured. We believe he may have info regarding the incident. pic.twitter.com/YBMn98O2aQ — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) February 26, 2021

Staff at the Olympia jail recognized the man in the photograph as Snyder, the statement reads. Law enforcement also located a booking photo taken at the Nisqually jail the day before the assault.

In the booking photo, Snyder appeared to be wearing the same clothing the woman described from the assault, according to the statement. Upon reviewing the surveillance photographs, the woman identified Snyder as her attacker.

Law enforcement located Snyder on Friday after Olympia police arrested him for throwing a rock through a store window, the statement reads. During his arrest, he reportedly wore the same clothing as he did at the Nisqually jail and during the alleged attack.

Snyder is expected back in Superior Court for his arraignment on March 16.