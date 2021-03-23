Thurston County standoff ends peacefully when domestic violence suspect surrenders

An overnight standoff in the Rainier area ended peacefully after the 47-year-old domestic violence suspect surrendered, a spokesman for the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 11:15 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the 13900 block of 169th Avenue Southeast after dispatch received a report of a man pulling a gun on his girlfriend and threatening her life, Lt. Cameron Simper said.

The woman was able to escape the home. After deputies arrived, the man barricaded himself inside and would not respond, Simper said.

Thurston County SWAT was then called to the scene. To establish communication with the man, they put a phone through a window and the man answered it. He finally surrendered without incident, Simper said.

The 47-year-old man was booked about 3 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.