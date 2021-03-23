Crime

Thurston County standoff ends peacefully when domestic violence suspect surrenders

An overnight standoff in the Rainier area ended peacefully after the 47-year-old domestic violence suspect surrendered, a spokesman for the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 11:15 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the 13900 block of 169th Avenue Southeast after dispatch received a report of a man pulling a gun on his girlfriend and threatening her life, Lt. Cameron Simper said.

The woman was able to escape the home. After deputies arrived, the man barricaded himself inside and would not respond, Simper said.

Thurston County SWAT was then called to the scene. To establish communication with the man, they put a phone through a window and the man answered it. He finally surrendered without incident, Simper said.

The 47-year-old man was booked about 3 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service