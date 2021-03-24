Why catalytic converters are being stolen in Olympia, and how you can protect your car

The hottest trend in regional criminal activity is stealing the auto emissions device known as a catalytic converter, and that trend is playing out here.

Olympia police say 37 of the devices have been stolen so far this year — including eight thefts the week of March 11-17 alone, Olympia police data show.

The device, which can be found on the underside of some vehicles near the exhaust pipe, has become a favorite of criminals because it contains precious metals, such as palladium and rhodium, that have recently soared in value.

Rebekah Ziesemer, a senior programs specialist for Olympia police who helps to compile the data, said the first few thefts were reported last summer and grew from there.

Toyota Priuses have been a frequent target, but thieves now are targeting box trucks, pickups and vans, she said. Most of the thefts happen at night. Once the device is stolen, it is typically sold to a scrap yard, she said.

It’s against the law to accept or purchase stolen property, if a person knows it is stolen. The crime can be range from a gross misdemeanor to a felony, depending on the value of the stolen property, The News Tribune reported.

What’s a catalytic converter actually worth? Olympia police recently arrested a 42-year-old Whatcom County man on suspicion of stealing the devices. The police report for that incident sheds light on the value.

According to the report:

Olympia police were alerted to be on the lookout for a dark green Ford pickup truck wanted in connection with a catalytic converter theft, and it was spotted one night by an officer in west Olympia near the Olympia Auto Mall.

A second officer arrived at the scene, and while that officer talked to the driver, the other officer found catalytic converters and power tools in the back of the truck. The man was detained and questioned and he told police that he carries two car jacks with him when he steals the devices, and that he can steal them in as little as one minute, or many as 20 minutes, depending on the vehicle.

The converter can be sold for upwards of $2,000, he told police. The man said he had stolen about 30 converters, attempted to steal hundreds of them and bought around 270 in the past year to sell, according to the report. Most of the thefts were in the Bellingham area, according to the report.

It can cost the vehicle owner between $1,000-$3,000 to replace the catalytic converter, according to the NW Insurance Council.

Want to avoid becoming a victim of the crime? Here are some tips, according to Ziesemer.

▪ If you have a garage, park your vehicle inside it.

▪ Park in a well lit area, or park in view of security cameras.

▪ Install a car alarm.

▪ Install a belly pan skid plate, which partially covers the underside of the vehicle.

▪ Report suspicious activity.