Woman arrested in connection with body found by South Bay road Sunday

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old woman just after midnight on Wednesday on suspicion of first degree murder.

The woman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Thurston County Superior Court at 3 P.M. Thursday.

Early on Sunday morning, a jogger found the body of 37-year-old Jose Luis Alejo Tamayo was found in a ditch on the 2500 block of 12th Avenue NE, just west of South Bay Road.

Tamayo was found with a gunshot wound, The Olympian previously reported.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.