Lacey police are looking for two suspects who burglarized an area business on May 4. Courtesy

Lacey police are looking for two burglary suspects.

About 2 a.m. May 4, the two suspects burglarized Black Ops Paintball in the 1200 block of Ruddell Road Southeast, according to police.

Police say they stole airsoft guns and other merchandise.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.