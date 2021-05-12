Pierce County deputy shoots, kills armed man in Spanaway

KIRO-TV

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed an armed man in Spanaway Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A deputy interacted with the man at 4:48 p.m. at 173rd Street South and A Street South. One minute later, the deputy called out to dispatchers that shots had been fired.

The suspect was inside of a van and shot at the deputy, sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said. The deputy, who was not injured, returned fire.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and found the suspect dead inside the van, which was stopped outside an apartment complex.

Few details were immediately available about what led up to the shooting.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, comprised of several local law enforcement agencies, is investigating the police shooting.