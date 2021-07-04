Report: Suspect accused of killing man in Shelton might be in west Olympia

Kyle A. Baker Courtesy

Corrections officers, Shelton Police and Mason County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find Kyle A. Baker, who is wanted in connection to the death of John L. Farmer, according to a local TV news report.

Farmer was found dead June 24 in the 200 block of Turner Avenue by Kneeland Park in Shelton.

Baker, previously identified by Shelton police as a person of interest in the case, appears to now be the prime suspect, Q13 Fox News reports.

Baker, 24, is wanted for the murder of Farmer, 22, after allegedly killing the man with a machete, according to Q13 Fox News.

The TV report describes Baker as homeless and that he might be in west Olympia, near Capital Mall. Baker is described as 5-foot-9, 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about Baker is asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or Shelton police at 360-426-4441.