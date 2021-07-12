Lacey man demands free food at Jack in the Box, then assaults employee, police say

A 32-year-old Lacey man was arrested late last month in connection with an assault on an employee at a Martin Way Jack in the Box restaurant, according to Olympia police.

The incident was reported June 29, but information about it was released July 9 as part of the Olympia Police Department’s weekly update about area crimes.

About 4 a.m. June 29, Olympia police were dispatched to the Jack in the Box in the 4000 block of Martin Way East.

The restaurant had just closed, and employees had moved garbage cans into the drive-through lane to show that it’s closed, Lt. Paul Lower said.

The Lacey man, driving a black SUV, crashed through the garbage cans, pulled up to the menu board and began screaming at it, demanding free food.

Restaurant employees, who were outside at the time, approached the driver to tell him the business was closed. He then jumped out of his vehicle, screaming profanities and balled up his fists, Lower said.

Employees said the man then grabbed one of the employees around the throat. The other employees pulled the victim away and the man left, driving to get gas at a nearby gas station.

The man was detained and arrested there, Lower said.