Homicide investigation under way after man found shot dead in Thurston County home
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot in the head in his home south of the Olympia Regional Airport.
About 10:40 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of 93rd Avenue Southwest after a report of a suspicious death.
The man’s sister had gone to her brother’s home to check on him and could see through a window that he was dead, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies entered the home about 10:50 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound to his head.
The man was shot through a window while sleeping, according to a preliminary investigation of his death.
“This is now being investigated as a homicide,” the Sheriff’s Office said via social media on Saturday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Howard Reynolds at howard.reynolds@co.thurston.wa.us or Detective Tim English at timothy.english@co.thurston.wa.us.
