Have you seen these 2 men? Tumwater police say they stole plywood from a job site
Tumwater police are asking the public to help identify two men accused of theft.
Police say they stole a large supply of plywood from a construction site before 5 a.m. Friday.
They were last seen driving a white truck with a yellow light bar attached to it. The truck also has a logo or business sign affixed to the driver’s door.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tumwater police at 360-754-4200 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
