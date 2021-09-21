Lacey police say this man and woman are wanted for fire, theft at area retailer

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man and woman who allegedly started a fire and stole merchandise from an area retailer. Courtesy

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man and woman who are wanted in connection with a fire and stolen merchandise at an area retailer.

About 8:15 p.m. Sept. 16, the two entered the Burlington store at 5600 Martin Way E.

Police say they loaded a cart with merchandise, then headed to the car seat section of the store where police say the woman set a car seat on fire.

Police think the woman created a distraction with the fire so that they could steal the merchandise. She then exited the store where she was picked up by a man in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 5:45 AM.