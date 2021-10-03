Have you seen this man? Lacey police say he stole building materials valued at $30,000

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man and truck used in an area theft on Aug. 15, 2021. Courtesy

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of theft.

On Aug. 15, police say the man stole diamond-plated aluminum sheet metal, valued at $30,000, from an area business in the 3900 block of 12th Avenue Southeast.

Police believe they have probable cause for first-degree theft.

Anyone with information about the man or the vehicle he reportedly used is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 1:24 PM.