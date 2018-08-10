Here are the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers

Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.
By
Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

Celebrities

Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children.

How to truly help panhandlers

Living

How to truly help panhandlers

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

Education

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

Faculty, students and staff from The Evergreen State College gathered Wednesday afternoon for a Re-Convocation Rally to urge healing and open conversations following last spring's controversies that prompted protests, threats of violence and close