Weather-related school information for Friday

-Mary M. Knight School District: Closed.
-Shelton SD: No out-of-district transportation. All classes will resume on regular schedule.
-Wa He Lut Indian School: Two-hour delay.
-Hood Canal SD: Closed, no out-of-district transportation.
-North Mason SD: Closed.
-Olympia SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. During a two-hour late start, there is no out-of-district transportation, no AM preschool, no zero hour classes, no before-school activities such as music or clubs and no AM Avanti High School program (for periods 1-3). Breakfast and lunch will be served throughout the district.
Tumwater SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No AM New Market Skills Center. Schools out at regular time with no early release for Academic Collaboration Time.
-North Thurston PS: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No New Market transportation.
-Evergreen Christian School - Olympia: Opening at 10 am. Class times for Preschool are as follows: Morning classes 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Afternoon classes 1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. K-8th is still closed due to teacher in-service.
