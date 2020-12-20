Presidential search at Evergreen picks up steam after board approves 2 key items

The Evergreen State College’s Board of Trustees on Thursday approved two items that now officially set in motion the search for a new president.

The board signed off on a 23-page prospectus about the college that will be shared with applicants and also approved the advertising and marketing plan for the presidential search.

“This is a major day,” said former State Sen. Karen Fraser and chairwoman of the board. “Today we are approving the prospectus and it goes out to the world.”

Evergreen is aiming to name a new president next spring. Current President George Bridges, who also took part in Thursday’s meeting, announced earlier this year he would retire as president and return to teaching.

The prospectus, which underwent several modest editorial changes during the meeting, describes the college and the leadership characteristics the college is looking for in its next president.

The prospectus also identifies the challenges and opportunities for the next president, such as growing enrollment and making a strong case for state funding. It also makes clear the college is “assessing the feasibility of renaming the college to ‘Evergreen State University.’”

That generated a remark from Trustee David Nicandri. “I have not concluded that’s the right thing to do,” he said about the proposed name change, adding the college has far more substantial issues to address.

He said the reference to the proposed name change “telegraphs incipient approval of this change.”

However, the prospectus also notes the school’s name can’t be changed without a vote of the trustees and approval from the Washington state legislature.

Through the adopted marketing campaign, a job description and the prospectus will be shared widely, including with diversity groups, and will take advantage of both paid advertising and free distribution channels, representatives of Olympia-based Karras Consulting told the board.

The college, via an online survey, has heard from about 400 people and collected 50 nominations for president, said college spokeswoman Christine Hoffmann.

Dennis Karras also told the board there will be direct outreach to a number of potential candidates.

The job will be held open until about mid-February, he said. That will be followed by interviews with the search committee and trustees, followed by public forums with the finalists, Karras said.