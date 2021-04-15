Olympia and Tumwater will have students back in class four days a week in May

Olympia and Tumwater school districts have announced they will have students back in classrooms four days a week starting in May.

Rainier, Tenino and Yelm school districts have either expanded in-person learning from two to four days or are about to, after Gov. Jay Inslee, citing federal COVID-19 guidelines, recently reduced social distancing requirements in classrooms to 3 feet from 6 feet.

Tumwater Superintendent Sean Dotson sent a message to families on Wednesday.

“I understand that this may not seem fast enough for some families, and may also cause others to consider whether their child will continue in-person,” Dotson said. “I appreciate and respect that each family in our district is in a unique situation and our schools will continue to work with you to do what is best for your child.”

Spokeswoman Laurie Wiedenmeyer added that the first week of May is the goal to expand in-person learning, but is not a firm date.

Olympia School District announced Friday that it will expand in-person learning for elementary, middle and high school students already attending hybrid in-person learning to four days a week on May 3.

North Thurston Public Schools has yet to announce its plans.

The four-days-a week, in-person expansion plans for Rainier, Tenino and Yelm are:

▪ Rainier expanded in-person learning for kindergartners as well as first- and second-graders last Tuesday.

▪ Tenino is set to expand in-person learning to grades K-5 on April 26 and grades 6-8 on May 3. Plans for grades 9-12 are still to be determined.

▪ Yelm: Grades K-2, 6, 9 and 12 will expand April 22. Grades 3-5, 7-8, 10-11 will start May 6.

A letter from the health care community

The result is that some school districts are now a step closer to a 100 percent return to the classroom, something that many Thurston County parents have been calling for during the pandemic.

This week, more than 60 Olympia area medical professionals joined the chorus, signing their names to a letter that has been sent to local school and county officials, urging a return to the classroom.

“Compared to many areas in the state, Thurston County followed science and had correspondingly manageable rates of COVID-19,” the letter reads. “We have learned a lot, not only about how to keep our citizens safe, but about the unintended negative consequences of keeping our kids out of school.”

The letter, with input from her peers, was written by longtime pediatrician Beth Harvey, a doctor at Olympia-based South Sound Pediatrics, previously known as Pediatric Associates.

Harvey felt compelled to write the letter because of what she has experienced, where half her day is spent with children who are anxious or have had suicidal thoughts.

“The level of mental health problems is extraordinary,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Harvey said at one point during the pandemic, the community’s focus was on helping and protecting senior citizens from COVID-19, but now it’s time to pivot and really “hone in on what our kids need.”

“In our medical community, we bear witness every day to the reality behind the statistics: a dramatic increase in behavioral health disorders including intentional self-harm, overdoses, substance use disorders, and obsessive compulsive and eating disorders, significant weight gain, and academic decline,” the letter reads.

Erik Penner also signed the letter. He’s an emergency medicine physician who works for Olympia Emergency Services. In his 19 years of practicing medicine, he has never seen so many teens or younger children in an emergency room for their mental health needs.

“It’s hard to see so many kids suffering,” he said, adding that as a parent he has observed depression and social isolation, or what he called “profound, life-changing symptoms.”

Harvey said the letter is not an ultimatum, and that she and others are open to collaborating with school officials. She does hope, however, that area school districts have a plan for the fall and are not caught off guard.

“The educational system is innovative and must prioritize children: create new space, teach class outside, build what you need so that our children can make friends, play, laugh and learn,” the letter reads. “The pandemic has laid bare that schools are foundational to the mental health of children.”