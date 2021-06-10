SPSCC names Tolefree vice president of finance and operations

Tysha Tolefree, South Puget Sound Community College’s new vice president of finance and operations. Courtesy

Tysha Tolefree is the new vice president of finance and operations at South Puget Sound Community College, the college announced.

Tolefree, who holds a doctorate degree in business administration from Walden University, will be responsible for all aspects of finance, facilities, safety and security, and will help guide the overall strategy and operational planning for the college.

Tolefree has an MBA from Troy State University, and an undergraduate degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from Saint Leo University.

In addition, Tolefree is an Air Force veteran and has 16 years in higher education as both an administrator and adjunct faculty member.

“(Congressman) Shirley Chisholm once said, ‘service is the rent you pay for room on this earth.’ This sentiment keeps me grounded and it is how I am approaching this opportunity — through an equity lens in service to SPSCC and our Thurston County community,” Tolefree said in a statement.

—Rolf Boone