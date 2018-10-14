How do Canada’s new pot laws compare to Washington state?

A close-up look at Forbidden Farms' marijuana growing operation in Shelton and the processing facility on the Tacoma Tideflats. Owned by the Balduff brothers Garrett and Taylor, the premium producer even supplies cannabis connoisseur Willie Nelson
Medicine Creek Analytics, the marijuana testing lab owned by the Puyallup Tribe on Pacific Highway in Fife, will help maintain quality control now that the tribe has signed a compact with the state to sell and grow medical and recreational marijua
Holding a trophy she was awarded from Dope magazine, Mad Hatter Medibles owner Sheila Scott says the state ban on the sale of high dose “medibles” for registered medicinal users of marijuana will severely affect patients.
As his downtown Olympia medical marijuana store hosts a going out of business event June 30, Rainier Xpress owner Patrick Seifert is concerned about the effect it will have on his clients. Cheryl White, a medical marijuana patient, credits the sup
KP Healing Center on State Route 302 on the Key Peninsula is closing on June 30, 2016, as Washington State aligns the unregulated medical market with the regulated licensed market. Store clerk Chad Oliveira talks about what he thinks this means to
Washington quarterback Jake Browning talks after UW's 30-27 overtime loss to Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The Huskies had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but Peyton Henry's field goal went wide right.