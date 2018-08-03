A soldier has been found dead at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

A soldier with the 7th Infantry Division was found dead inside his Joint Base Lewis-McChord residence, the Army said.
Spc. Matthew Brown, 21, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was found dead Thursday. His death is under investigation, the Army said.
“It is with a heavy heart, we send our condolences to the family and friends of Spc. Brown,” said Maj. Gen. Willard Burleson III, the 7th Infantry Division commanding general.
Brown enlisted in the Army in 2015.
Brown was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Army said.
