Veterans can check out job fair before Joe Walsh’s VetsAid show in Tacoma

Goodwill’s Operation GoodJobs program has partnered with musician Joe Walsh and his VetsAid crew before their concert Sunday at the Tacoma Dome.
Goodwill plans to host a free job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at its Milgard Work Opportunity Center, 714 S. 27th St., before the 6 p.m. concert.
Attendees can register at https://bit.ly/2D6PLVF. Companies wishing to participate can register online at https://bit.ly/2AN8vIv.
Walsh is expected to make a brief appearance during the job fair.
Joining Walsh in concert is fellow Eagle Don Henley, James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, HAIM and special guest Ringo Starr.
Walsh created the nonprofit VetsAid to raise wareness of veterans issues and money for veterans groups nationwide. Last year’s concert in Fairfax, Virginia, raised nearly $400,000 distributed in grants.
Walsh was 20 months old when his father died serving in the military in Okinawa, Japan.
“It’s important to me that VetsAid can not only create a memorable day of music but also make an impact in Tacoma and the surrounding region by helping local vets looking for work, connect with employers and funding regional veterans services groups for the year ahead,” Walsh said in a Goodwill release.
Comments