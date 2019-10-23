Military aircraft will roar over JBLM on Wednesday to honor fallen Green Beret

Flight line at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. News Tribune file photo, 2015

Military aircraft will perform a ceremonial flyover in the skies above Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Wednesday as part of the memorial service for a fallen Green Beret.

The flyover is scheduled to occur between 2:45 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to base public affairs.

It will honor Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Griffin, 40. Griffin was a member of the 1st Special Forces Group when he was killed by small arms fire Sept. 16 in Afghanistan.

