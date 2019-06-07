Death Notices
Deaths for June 7
Carter, Marjorie M., 84, Grapeview, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
McCoy, Paul Douglas, 74, Bremerton, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sumner, Curtis F., 77, Roy, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Warriner-Johnson, Mary C., 93, Allyn, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.