Death Notices
Deaths for June 15
Edquist, Barbara Jean (Holtum), 85, Lacey, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Fisher, B. Dale, 92, Yelm, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Hilldahl, Shirlee Ann, 72, Allyn, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Miner, Sherrie Elizabeth, 54, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Parman, Ruth Marie, 81, Olympia, died Monday, June 10, 2019, in Tumwater. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Sanda, Robert Lloyd, 89, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary, Centralia, 360-736-3317.
Wallace, Gregory Alvin, 55, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
