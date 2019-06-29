Death Notices
Deaths for June 29
Benson, Kathryn Louise, 94, Vancouver, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Cascade Inn, Vancouver. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Campbell, Robert William Jr., 78, Tumwater, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Neptune Society, Tacoma, 877-975-6948.
Homan, LeArdis Nadine, 91, Olympia, died at home Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Mayer, Melody Joan, 69, Olympia, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Tobin, Marianne, 89, Puyallup, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Willow Garden Adult Family Home, Puyallup. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Triplett, Spencer C., 92, Yelm, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at home. Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Waldecker, Theresa Marie, 90, Lacey, died Wednesday, June 27, 2019, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000
Walker, Carroll James, 89, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
