Death notices for Sept. 25

By Olympia staff

Baker, Glenn W., 77, Aberdeen, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Cornwell, Floyd Lee, 80, Shelton, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Dykeman, Michelle Lyn, 48, Chehalis, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Puget Sound Health Care, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Harker, James Stevens, 91, Olympia, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Black Lake Adult Family Home, Tumwater. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Kendrick, Richard Anthony, 53, Chehalis, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Tacoma General Hospital. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Qatamin, Alhussein N., 24, Olympia, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Elma. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Rodgers, Steven Blane, 68, Lilliwaup, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Sanders, Rhonda, 72, Centralia, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Waite, George, 95, Shelton, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Alpine Way, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Walker, Betty Jane, 90, Olympia, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

