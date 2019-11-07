Death Notices
Deaths for Nov. 7
Amren, Gregory Earl, 72, Port Orchard, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Blackburn, Bonnie Katherine, 70, Lacey, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Chapman, Gerald Grant, 80, Belfair, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Eddy, Charles Albert, 80, Shelton, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Eklund, Gary R., 71, Shelton, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Jenks Hanson, Joan Dorothy, 96, Shelton, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Beehive Retirement and Assisted Living Community, McCleary. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Nolan, Viola A., 86, Aberdeen, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Paich, George M., 86, Lacey, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Perrott, Cherie R., 83, Rochester, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sandoval, Maria, 50, Shelton, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sroke, James Delton, 74, Union, died Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
