Death Notices

Deaths for Oct. 15

By Olympian staff

Atkinson, Suzann Dora, 69, Shelton, died Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Brown, David, 81, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Chamberlain, Jason Alexander, 41, Aberdeen, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Deans, Dorothy Rose, 86, Lacey, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Eveleth, Marian Lee, 85, Shelton, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Fischer, RustyLynn, 73, Lacey, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

