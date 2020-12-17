Death Notices
Deaths for Dec. 17
Amborn, Michael, 71, Belfair, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Byers, Judith, Montesano, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Montesano Health & Rehabilitation, Montesano. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gallagher, Thomas James, 78, Lacey, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
