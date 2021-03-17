Death Notices
Deaths for March 17
Austin, Patricia, 88, Shelton, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Alpine Way Senior Living, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Levoy, Laurel, 66, Rainier, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Ray, Douglas L., Jr., 48, Belfair, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sheppard, Joyce, 89, Shelton, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sher, Gerald D., 84, Edgewood, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
