Death Notices
Deaths for March 24
Arehart, Michael, 45, Shelton, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Bailey, Roy W., 71, Shelton, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Cermak, Wayne C., 79, Shelton, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Drebis, Christopher R., 55, Shelton, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Drumm, Glen, 57, Shelton, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Alpine Way, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Emerson, Tyrone Marion, 75, Elma, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Summit Pacific Medical Center, Elma. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gable, Ida Marie, 84, Shelton, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hess, Annette, 59, Shelton, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Lewis, Marlene Lois, 69, Shelton, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Lowe, William Douglas, 75, Elma, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Pritchard, William, 55, Seattle, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Yeahquo, Conrad, 71, Shelton, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
