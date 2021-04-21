Death Notices
Deaths for April 21
Christianson, Susan Mary, 65, Shelton, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Goody, Barbara Jean, 72, Olympia, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Knowlton, Shirley L., 93, Shelton, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Park, Eui Woong, 77, Lacey, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Shelton. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Sutherland, Donald Kent, 84, Grays Harbor County, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
