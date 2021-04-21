Death Notices

Deaths for April 21

By Olympian staff

Christianson, Susan Mary, 65, Shelton, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Goody, Barbara Jean, 72, Olympia, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Knowlton, Shirley L., 93, Shelton, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Park, Eui Woong, 77, Lacey, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Shelton. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Sutherland, Donald Kent, 84, Grays Harbor County, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service