Death Notices
Deaths for April 28
Bamer, Darlene, 86, Olympia, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Bordeaux, Barbara, 87, Grapeview, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gibbs, Audrey Lyga, 81, Shelton, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hoff, Rachel, 64, Yelm, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Jones, Erika, 88, Lacey, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Milton, Verne Ernest “Dr. Mike,” Jr., 81, Olympia, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
O’Day, George Patrick, Jr., 84, Shelton, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Parry, Margaret, 97, Ocean Shores, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
