Death Notices
Deaths for April 30
Anderson, Sydney Dale, 64, Shelton, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home, 360-426-4803.
Baughman, Betty Jo, 87, Lacey, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Johnson, Vicki L., 81, Olympia, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at ManorCare of Lacey. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home, 360-426-4803.
Larson, James Orville, 75, Olympia, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Motley, Anthony J., 62, Grayland, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Providence Centralia Hospital. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home, 360-426-4803.
Olin, Alberta D., 90, Tacoma, died on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Pioneer Place Memory Care, Tacoma. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home, 360-426-4803.
Quinn, Roland, 86, Shelton, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Tacoma General Hospital. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home, 360-426-4803.
Riley, Sharon Marie, 63, Lacey, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, 360-491-3000.
Stephens, Jack Edward, 84, Olympia, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Winzey, Kellville S., 85, Yelm, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Easthaven Villa Assisted Living & Memory Care, Yelm. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Comments