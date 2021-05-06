Death Notices
Deaths for May 6
Bailey, Avis Denise, 57, Rainier, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
DuVall, Edith Marie, 77, Lacey, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Ferester, Janice Ruth, 89, Olympia, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Fieldstone Memory Care, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Meredith, Nona, 89, Olympia, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home & Cemetery, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Steffler, Orval Glen, 83, Olympia, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
