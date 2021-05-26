Death Notices
Deaths for May 26
Agnew, Marita Phoebe, 87, Tacoma, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Pioneer Place Memory Care, Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hartman, Sherri L., 59, Poulsbo, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at St. Michael’s Hospital, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
May, Chardon R., 77, Bremerton, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Patterson, Linda Lee, 60, Tumwater, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Stehr, Maxine Nadine, 95, Milton, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
