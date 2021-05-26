Death Notices

Deaths for May 26

By Olympian staff

Agnew, Marita Phoebe, 87, Tacoma, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Pioneer Place Memory Care, Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Hartman, Sherri L., 59, Poulsbo, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at St. Michael’s Hospital, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

May, Chardon R., 77, Bremerton, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Patterson, Linda Lee, 60, Tumwater, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Stehr, Maxine Nadine, 95, Milton, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service