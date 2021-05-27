Death Notices
Deaths for May 27
Perry, Connie, 70, Aberdeen, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sedgwick, Joseph, 81, Shelton, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Voegele, Bruce, 41, Elma, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Wivell, Harley Boyd, 90, Shelton, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
