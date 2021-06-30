Death Notices
Deaths for June 30
Clark, Judy, 72, Grapeview, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Daniels, Joe Courtland, 72, Lacey, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Unified Hill Adult Family Home, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Elsos, Lottie M., 77, Aberdeen, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Guerrero, Joseph Roy, 75, Rainier, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Haladay, David Lawrence, 46, Chehalis, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hance, Marvin R., 73, Elma, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hoekstra, Rick Butler, 65, Shelton, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Judd, Mary Ann, 87, Shelton, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Newman, Anne, 55, Shelton, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pacheco, Charles E., 87, Shelton, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pacheco, Michael A., 56, Roy, died Monday, June 21, 2021, in Pierce County. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Whitmarsh, Lorenzo Dean, 76, Olympia, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Puget Sound Health Care, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
