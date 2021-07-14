Death Notices
Deaths for July 14
Arms, Judy, 67, Union, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Bell, Patrick, 72, Seabeck, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Bessonart, Maria Josefa, 73, Lacey, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Bonser, William Rodney, 85, Lacey, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Dougherty, Joyce Bradford, 92, Lacey, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Flynn, Carolyne A., 65, Shelton, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Glidewell, Alysia, 79, Olympia, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Graves, Olena, 81, Shelton, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hutson, Shane, 50, Shelton, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kaylor, Scott Ernest, 68, Shelton, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
McLin, Glen C., 99, Shelton, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Murphy, Margaret Mary, 78, Olympia, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Rose, Norman E., 85, Yelm, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Slattery, Carolyn Joyce, 65, Belfair, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Strope, Michael Donald, 70, Olympia, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at University of Washington, Seattle. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Tiedemann, Deborah, 62, Shelton, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Fir Lane Health and Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Umpleby, Jeanette, 53, Lacey, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Wakefield, William M., 35, Shelton, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
