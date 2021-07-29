Death Notices
Deaths for July 29
Bridges, Marie Evelyn, 96, Olympia, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at ManorCare of Lacey. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Butler, Diane K., 79, Olympia, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Clark, James Truman, 82, Tahuya, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Coleman, Chrystal Anne, 39, Shelton, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Moore, James Glen, 51, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Renew, June Marlene, 82, Yelm, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Snell, Lorraine, 90, Lacey, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
