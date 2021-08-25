Death Notices

Deaths for Aug. 25

By The Olympian staff

Goodrich, Darryl Lynn, 49, Lacey, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Harper, Judy, 68, Chehalis, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

McMeekin, Michael Patrick, 70, Montesano, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Mercer, Stewart P., 75, Belfair, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Swindall, James Dale, 76, Allyn, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Haven in Allyn. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service