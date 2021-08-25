Death Notices
Deaths for Aug. 25
Goodrich, Darryl Lynn, 49, Lacey, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Harper, Judy, 68, Chehalis, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
McMeekin, Michael Patrick, 70, Montesano, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Mercer, Stewart P., 75, Belfair, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Swindall, James Dale, 76, Allyn, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Haven in Allyn. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
