Death Notices

Deaths for Sept. 14

By The Olympian staff

Bachmann, Sandra Eleanor, 88, Tumwater, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Brooks, Roberta Neil, Olympia, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Hall, Jerry Duane, 80, Oakville, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Holcomb, Kathleen Mary, 76, Olympia, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at The Firs, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Kim, Mary Ann, 61, Centralia, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Riverside Nursing Home, Centralia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Centralia, 360-807-4468.

Morley, Richard, 63, Yelm, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

