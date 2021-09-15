Death Notices

Death notices for Sept. 15

By The Olympian staff

Aldrich, Raymond, 67, Shelton, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Bacon, Lilyana Rose, 14, Olympia, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Providence Centralia Hospital, Centralia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Barrington, Larry Scott, 67, Shelton, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Bernal, Robert, 60, Shelton, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Puyallup. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Brockman, Fred E., 83, Olympia, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Brown, Dorothy Ann, 77, Yelm, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Chodykin, Walter Joseph, Sr., 82, Yelm, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Davis, Janice, 66, Shelton, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at home. Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Duke, Shawn M., 68, Grapeview, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Dyson, Thomas Lyle, 58, DuPont, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Farster, Sonja M., 73, Shelton, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Harper, Russell Dean, 61, Shelton, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Mason County. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Howe, David Eugene, 87, Shelton, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Howell, Bonnie R., 65, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Jennings, Clark Henry, 74, Shelton, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Lake, Luther Delano, 87, Bremerton, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Kitsap County. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Leis, Frank Paul, 74, Lilliwaup, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Linden, Leilani, 79, Hoquiam, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Lobato-Solis, Martin, 92, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Thurston County. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

McKown, Beverly Joyce, 74, Tumwater, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Mickus, Francis LeRoy, 73, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Garden Courte Memory Care, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Moore, Beatrice Mary, 92, Olympia, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Norton, Marianne, 64, Shelton, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Sawyer, Gregory, 46, Montesano, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Sibon, Margaret Patricia, 92, Shelton, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Solberg, Ruth Arlene, 91, Shelton, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

