Death Notices

Death notices for Sept. 22

Belmont, Jack Allan, 73, Olympia, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Hornek, Robert, 87, Olympia, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Kitchen, James Albert, 87, Yelm, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

McKenna, Karen Lee, 86, Seattle, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Swedish Hospital, Seattle. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Tessier, Jeffrey, 46, Lacey, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service