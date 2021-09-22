Death Notices
Death notices for Sept. 22
Belmont, Jack Allan, 73, Olympia, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Hornek, Robert, 87, Olympia, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Kitchen, James Albert, 87, Yelm, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
McKenna, Karen Lee, 86, Seattle, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Swedish Hospital, Seattle. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Tessier, Jeffrey, 46, Lacey, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
