Death Notices

Death notices for Sept. 28

By The Olympian staff

Brooks, Patrick, 72, Shelton, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Chapman, Lee, 89, Shelton, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Maple Glen, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Finn, Thomas, 86, Shelton, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Gouin, Lorna, 80, Shelton, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Alpine Way, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Hoffman, Forrest James, 52, Shelton, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Kahn, Gene, 71, Shelton, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Lombardy, Sherri, 64, Grapeview, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Loudin, Casey Alan, 44, Belfair, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Lyman, Phyllis, 88, Shelton, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Morrow, Larry, 60, Aberdeen, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Porter, Mary, 96, Winlock, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Reese, John Albert, 75, Shelton, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Rivas-Munguia, Catalina, 54, Shelton, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Scott, Donald, 79, Eatonville, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Orchard Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Tacoma. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Staszak, Zigmond, 77, Shelton, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Valley, Jay Frederick, 65, Belfair, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2021, at relative’s home in McCleary. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Waldron, Jane Lamoine, 87, Shelton, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Willey, Patricia, 74, Shelton, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Zibell, Jeannine, 92, Shelton, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

