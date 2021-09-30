Death Notices
Death notices for Sept. 30
Burbridge, Beverly L, 92, Shelton, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Duley, John Philip, 82, Lacey, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Guardian Angel Adult Family Home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, 360-491-3000.
Hirsch, Lyle Leonard, 80, Lacey, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at Unified Hill Adult Family Home, Lacey. Forest Funeral Home & Cemetery, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
McClanahan, Betty Jane, 97, Shelton, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
McCord, Alta, 99, Shelton, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Overlake Hospital, Bellevue. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
McDonnell, Vyonne Gloria, 92, Olympia, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Parker, Peter Stephen, 66, Olympia, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Parmley, Patrick Michael, 75, Olympia, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Franciscan Hospice House, Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Perkins, Marilyn Joy, 81, Tenino, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Roo Lan Health & Rehab, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Whalen, Sharon Lee, 79, Tenino, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Zirkle, Lu Ann, 87, Lacey, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Roo Lan Health & Rehab, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory, 360-491-3000.
